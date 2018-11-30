BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Interested in getting the lowdown on the newest restaurants to Fells Point? From an organic brasserie to a taco bar, read on for the newest eateries to debut in this area of Baltimore.

L’eau De Vie Organic Brasserie

803 S. Caroline St.

PHOTO: ELLA P./YELP

L’Eau de Vie Organic Brasserie is a restaurant and bar offering classic breakfast and cafe bites made with as many organic ingredients as possible.

On the menu, expect paninis and cold sandwiches, soups, salads, as well as beer, organic wine, cocktails, coffee, juices and smoothies. The cafe also offers choices for vegan and gluten-free diners, like the breakfast platter, featuring a baked tofu egg, tofu bacon, cashew-based hollandaise sauce and a side of sweet potato kale hash.

With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out 11 reviews, L’Eau de Vie Organic Brasserie has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Eric E., who reviewed L’Eau de Vie Organic Brasserie on Oct. 10, wrote, “The food was great, and I enjoyed their thoughtful beer selection. The service was very good and even the owner came out and greeted us and asked if we were happy with our meal. I would give six stars if I could!”

Katie S. noted, “I am so excited to have this new spot in the city! I enjoyed my vegan BLT and added the housemade cashew cheese because I could not resist. I ate all of it! I am excited to hear that the menu will be rotating and changing with the seasons.”

L’Eau de Vie Organic Brasserie is open from 9 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.–11 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday.

Baltimore Built Bistro – B3

1928 Fleet St.

PHOTO: TAYLOR H./YELP

Baltimore Built Bistro – B3 is a restaurant and cocktail bar offering brunch through dinner daily.

B3’s varied menu includes light bites, sandwiches, salads, as well as brunch entrees, cocktails and more. Look for options like the bison burger, ribeye Benedict and the personal breakfast pizza.

As for cocktails, the bar offers sweet concoctions like the chocolate pecan martini, tart creations like the rosemary bourbon sour and tried-and-true choices like the Old-Fashioned.

Baltimore Built Bistro – B3 currently holds 4.5 stars out of 28 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Kim A., who reviewed Baltimore Built Bistro – B3 on Nov. 17, wrote, “The food and service was fabulous! I highly recommend the ribeye sub … Our waitress was awesome at keeping our glasses full for the bottomless mimosas and bloody marys.”

Baltimore Built Bistro – B3 is open from 3 p.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.–11 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday.

Vida Taco Bar

1401 Point St.

PHOTO: LENA P./YELP

Vida Taco Bar is a spot to sample classic and adventurous tacos.

Grab a seat and order a tray with options like the fried octopus taco with Yukon gold potato salad, chipotle aioli, cilantro and queso fresco; the fried Brussels sprouts taco with spiced agave, cherry bomb peppers and queso fresco; and the pork belly taco with crispy hoisin-glazed pork belly, housemade kimchi, pickled red onion, cilantro and pickled cherry bomb peppers. In addition to vegetarian and gluten-free selections, the menu features sides, like guacamole, pico de gallo and ceviche, and churro-spiced donuts for dessert.

With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of 69 reviews on Yelp, Vida Taco Bar has been getting positive attention.

Jay L. noted, “All the tacos are a good size and flavorful. We had the scallops, shrimp, blacken catfish special and pork belly. All good bets. ”

Vida Taco Bar is open daily from 11 a.m.–11 p.m.