  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore City, Deadly Fire, Fire, House Fire

Baltimore-(WJZ) Crews were on scene of a deadly house fire early Friday Morning.

It happened in the 3600 block of Lyndale Avenue near Erdman Avenue.

Officials say crews found an adult male inside the house on the first floor. His name has not yet been released.

They also saw heavy smoke coming from multiple floors of the house.

The fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Erdman Avenue has been closed in that area. No word on when it will reopen.

This story is developing.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s