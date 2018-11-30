Baltimore-(WJZ) Crews were on scene of a deadly house fire early Friday Morning.

It happened in the 3600 block of Lyndale Avenue near Erdman Avenue.

Officials say crews found an adult male inside the house on the first floor. His name has not yet been released.

They also saw heavy smoke coming from multiple floors of the house.

The fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Erdman Avenue has been closed in that area. No word on when it will reopen.

This story is developing.

