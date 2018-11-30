MILLERSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Health Department is looking for a man that dropped off a raccoon at the Animal Care & Control in Millersville earlier this week.

Health officials say the dead raccoon tested positive for rabies — and the man may have been exposed.

The man dropped off the raccoon at 411 Maxwell Frye Road on Nov. 26 and was driving what Anne Arundel County Police believe to be a 2000 Nissan Frontier King Cab.

Please call the Anne Arundel County Department of Health at 410-222-7256 weekdays or 443-481-3140 after business hours immediately if you dropped off the raccoon or know the man who dropped it off.

Rabies is spread by the bite or scratch of an infected animal, such as a raccoon, cat, fox, groundhog or bat. It is also spread when the infected animal’s saliva comes in contact with the eyes, nose, mouth or open cut of a person or another animal.

Preventive treatment might be required for anyone who handled, fed or was attacked by the surrendered raccoon. Preventive treatment or additional care may be required for any domestic animal that had contact with the raccoon. Rabies is a fatal disease, and preventive treatment (vaccines) must be started as soon as possible.

The Department of Health advises county residents not to feed wild or stray animals or leave food dishes outside. Pet owners should also keep their animals’ rabies vaccinations current. For online information about rabies, go to https://www.cdc.gov/rabies.

