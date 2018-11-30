BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man authorities say held a leadership position within the violent “Old York Money Gang” could spend life in prison after he was convicted Friday of numerous crimes including murder and drug dealing.

Evidence presented during the 12-day trial of 24-year-old Trevon “Tre” Beasley show that he was a member of the OYMG and between Jan. 2013 to April 2017, and eventually rose to a leadership role within the gang.

The gang sold drugs, including crack cocaine and committed numerous violent crimes throughout the Waverly Way neighborhood in northeast Baltimore. OYMG limited its membership to those originally from or currently residing in the Waverly neighborhood.

The gang is currently under a federal indictment involving various murders, including the 2014 murder of 3-year-old McKenzie Elliott who was shot to death.

Violent Baltimore Gang Members Plead Guilty To Charges Related To 3-Year-Old’s Death

They also frequently endorsed themselves through social media accounts and music videos.

According to court documents, Beasley, along with other OYMG members, regularly carried firearms to defend their territory, and that Beasley specifically accepted and executed the contract-murder of Tyrone Servance on Nov. 15, 2016.

Witnesses testified that after the murder, associates of Servance engaged in a war with OYMG over the following weeks, resulting in two additional murders committed by Beasley.

Beasley was charged with several crimes including:

Conspiracy to use and carry a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and drug trafficking crime.

Eight counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, powder cocaine, and/or heroin.

Conspiracy federal drug distribution.

And multiple murder and racketeering charges related to his gang crimes.

Beasley faces a maximum sentence of life in prison for the racketeering conspiracy, a maximum of life for the drug conspiracy, a maximum of 10 years for the gun conspiracy, and 20 years in prison for each of the eight drug distribution counts.

His sentencing will be held March 29, 2019.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook