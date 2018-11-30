  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (AP) — The high-profile case of a man whose murder conviction was chronicled in the hit “Serial” podcast has brought spectators from out of state to attend court arguments in Maryland’s highest court.

Chris Hendrixson drove from Cincinnati, Ohio, to attend oral arguments in the case of Adnan Syed. The podcast has attracted millions of armchair detectives.

Maryland’s Highest Court Hears Arguments In Adnan Syed Case

Hendrixson says he just wanted to see the court hearing for himself and meet some of the people that he follows on the podcast.

Maddy Corporan drove two hours from Lewes, Delaware, to attend. She says she has been fascinated by the case, which she says has raised questions about the legal process.

A Maryland court could reinstate Syed’s conviction for the slaying of his high school sweetheart.

