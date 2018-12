BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are looking for 18-year-old Donald Brown Jr., a vulnerable adult last seen Saturday morning.

He was seen in the 6600 block of Vincent Lane at around 10:47 a.m., wearing a black and gray jacket, khaki pants and black and white Nike sneakers.

Donald is 5’8: and weighs around 140 lbs, police say he has autism.

If you have seen Donald Brown Jr, please dial 911.

