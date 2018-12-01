PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday morning in Parkville.

At around 11:34 a.m., officers were dispatched to E. Joppa Road at Silver Spring Road for a single vehicle crash that had struck a tree.

The driver was found, still in the vehicle, but in cardiac arrest. He has been identified as Kevin Spaugh, 51, of Parkville.

A Baltimore County Fire Department Medic took the driver immediately to a local hospital where he was eventually pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation showed that a blue 2014 Kia Sedona minivan was traveling westbound on E. Joppa Road approaching the intersection of Silver Spring Road when the Sedona traveled, for unknown reasons, across the intersection into the eastbound travel lanes and eventually struck a large tree.

The Baltimore County Crash Team is continuing to investigate.

