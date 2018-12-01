BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — A man is dead after a head-on collision between two vehicles Saturday.

US Park Police Officers were dispatched to inbound Clara Barton Parkway in the area of Lock 5 for the report of a motor vehicle crash.

The units arrived to find the collision between the two vehicles.

Two people from the crash were taken to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene, he was identified as Sachin B Narasinghe P Dewage.

The crash remains under investigation by the U.S. Park Police Criminal Investigation Division and Traffic Safety Unit.

