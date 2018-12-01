BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were shot Saturday morning in two separate shootings.

At around 10:35 a.m., officers responded to a Shot-spotter alert in the 1900 block of Druid Hill Avenue in Central Baltimore.

As they canvassed the area, they found a 39-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

A few hours later at around 12:15 p.m., officers in North Baltimore responded to the 400 block of Lyman for a report of a shooting.

Once there, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers canvassed the areas for suspects but had found none at the time.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

