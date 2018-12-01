Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police are investigating after a 54-year-old woman is stabbed to death.

Eastern District patrol officers were called to an area hospital around 12:34 a.m. last night for a report of a walk-in stabbing victim.

The woman was suffering from a stab wound to the chest and died of her injuries despite doctors best efforts.

Investigators believe the victim was in the 1000 block of Valley street when she was stabbed.

Anyone with information about this deadly stabbing is asked to contact police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-Lockup.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook