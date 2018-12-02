BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A part-time coach at Mercy High School has been charged with sexually abusing a student, according to the school.

Ernest Jackson, a former part-time coach for indoor track, outdoor track, and soccer, has been charged in connection with the sexual abuse of a student.

The investigation into Jackson began just before Thanksgiving, when school officials got a report that Jackson had sexually abused a student.

Police later charged Jackson, who no longer works at Mercy High School.

The school sent out the following release about this case:

“Just before Thanksgiving, we received a report that a part-time coach had engaged in the sexual abuse of a

student. We immediately reported this information to the civil authorities, and we have cooperated fully with

them in their investigation. “We learned today that the authorities have criminally charged Ernest Jackson. Mr. Jackson served as a former

part-time coach for indoor track, outdoor track, and soccer. He is no longer a coach for the school.

We routinely review our policies and procedures around child protection and we provide training to ensure

that safeguards are in place to protect our students.” “As always, anyone who has any knowledge of any child sexual abuse is urged to report it immediately to the

appropriate authorities.” “We ask for your prayers as we work carefully with the authorities through this difficult situation. Please know

that we are available to address the concerns of our families and students. At the same time, we must respect

student privacy.”

