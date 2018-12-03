PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WJZ) — Both the Army and the Navy released their uniforms for their big matchup Saturday.

The Army’s uniform will be black with red lettering.

While the Navy is expected to wear navy with gold helmets.

Navy football shared a picture of their new Under Armour sneakers on Twitter as well.

The rivals will face off for the 119th time this Saturday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. in Philadelphia. You can watch the game on CBS.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook