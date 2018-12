LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, Md (WJZ) — Crews with the Baltimore County Fire Department are investigating several reports of a natural gas odor Monday morning.

The odor is reported to come from the West Timonium Road and Greenspring Drive corridor in Lutherville-Timonium.

#BCoFD units working multiple reports of a natural gas odor in the West Timonium Road/Greenspring Drive corridor in #Lutherville #Timonium. No injuries have been reported and no buildings have been evacuated by FD. Expect fire apparatus in the area as crews investigate. ^TR — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) December 3, 2018

No injuries have been reported and no buildings are being evacuated.

BCFD units are currently investigating the area.

