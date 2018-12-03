TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A new leader for Baltimore County, as John Olszewski, better known as Johnny O, will be inaugurated Monday.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the SECU Area in Towson.

Baltimore County Executive Elect, ‘Johnny O’ Olszewski Jr. Says He’ll Prioritize Education

Olszewski beat challenger Al Redmer Jr. 56.9 percent to 43 percent, with a total of 158,765 votes in comparison to Redmer’s 119,856 votes.

In his acceptance speech Tuesday night, he promised transparent government, and said he will prioritize education.

“At first, political insiders didn’t give us much of a chance. In fact, they wrote us off. But, I believed in the people of Baltimore County, and I believed in each of you, and you in turn, believed in me,” Olszewski said.

You can watch it live on WJZ.com.

