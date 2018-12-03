SAINT MARY’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are on the lookout for a fugitive who escaped from a prison in North Carolina and could be in the state.

Cul Priest Jones, 45, escaped from the Hoke County Correction Facility and police believe he is somewhere in Saint Mary’s County.

Jones left a stolen car with Virginia registration in 45000 block of Take It Easy Ranch Road in Callaway, Maryland.

Cui Priest Lamont Jones Cul Priest Lamont Jones Photo Courtesy of Maryland State Police

Cui Priest Lamont Jones Cul Priest Lamont Jones Photo Courtesy of Maryland State Police

A Maryland State trooper responded to the area at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday after a call was made about the car saying it had left in the woods behind the campground for six days. An investigation revealed that Jones had stolen the car.

Jones was convicted or assault with a deadly weapon, attempted murder, and breaking and entering. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police ask that anyone who finds Jones not confront him and call 911.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook