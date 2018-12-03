Filed Under:Aberdeen, Crime, Local TV

ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Three men are wanted in connection with an early morning robbery of a Walmart where they rushed an employee and stole several electronics.

The suspects entered the store at 5 a.m. Monday and asked the electronics section employee to see smartwatches.

After the employee unlocked the storage area, the suspects shoved the employee to the ground. One of the men pepper sprayed the employee during the robbery before fleeing the area.

Anyone with knowledge about suspects’ identities is asked to call Seargent Tomlinson of the Aberdeen Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (410) 272-2121.

