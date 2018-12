BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are looking for a 67-year-old James Hunter, who was last seen Monday.

Hunter is 5’6″ and weighs 140 lbs. He was last seen in the 500 block of N. Linwood Avenue.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of James Hunter is asked to call 911.

