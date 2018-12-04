CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, Va. (WJZ) — Another pony on Chincoteague Island has died of “swamp cancer.”

According to the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, Rain Dancer, a young pony died after getting some ligament and tendon issues related to the disease.

“We ask for your patience and support in this matter. Our vet has been up here every other day and of course our great team of cowboys have basically put their lives on hold attending to these ponies,” the post said.

According to the Delmarva Daily Times, she is the second pony to die of the disease this year,

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)