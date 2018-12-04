BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you want to celebrate National Cookie Day, but don’t want to bake any yourself, here’s where you can get a free cookie or find a deal in and around Baltimore.

DoubleTree by Hilton (various locations). If you walk into any DoubleTree by Hilton, you can get a free cookie.

Great American Cookies (Columbia Mall) is offering customers one free Chocolate Chip cookie. No purchase needed. Only on Dec. 4.

Insomnia Cookies (various locations) is offering free cookies all day on Dec. 4. But if you can’t make it on Tuesday, they’ll give you a free cookie with any purchase or online order through Dec. 6 and 20 percent off orders all week.

Mrs. Fields (Arundel Mills) is offering a free cookie with any purchase on Dec. 4.

Nestle Toll House Cafe (Wheaton). If you buy three cookies, you’ll get three free.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop (various locations) is offering a free cookie for anyone who downloads the Potbelly Perks mobile app.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook