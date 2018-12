ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — You can now see how your school ranks and how other schools rank across the state.

The Maryland State Department of Education now has public report cards for the public schools across the state.

The public can search the entire state’s data, search by a district or search for a specific school.

To see how your school ranks, click here.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook