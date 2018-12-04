  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Gun At BWI, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Montgomery County man has been arrested after TSA officers at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport discovered a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag.

Airport officials say the .40 caliber handgun was loaded with 11 bullets, including one in the chamber.

It was detected inside his luggage by a TSA officer Monday during a checkpoint x-ray.

MTA police cited the man on weapons charges.

This is the 22nd gun caught at the airport’s checkpoint so far this year.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s