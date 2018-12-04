BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Montgomery County man has been arrested after TSA officers at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport discovered a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag.

Airport officials say the .40 caliber handgun was loaded with 11 bullets, including one in the chamber.

It was detected inside his luggage by a TSA officer Monday during a checkpoint x-ray.

MTA police cited the man on weapons charges.

This is the 22nd gun caught at the airport’s checkpoint so far this year.

