By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Colder air will dominate the region all week long and into next week.

Wednesday, a weak system will bring clouds and perhaps a few snow showers or flurries around. It should reach the mid to upper-30s during the afternoon and drop back into the mid-20s Wednesday night.

Cold air will be back again into the weekend with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s.

Later on Sunday, a storm system may be impacting the region with wintery precipitation but it could still be too soon to tell how far north that snow or sleet or rain will reach.

We will have to wait to see the latest model trends for the weekend, which will no doubt change over the next few days.

