BALTIMORE (AP) — The death earlier this year of a woman paralyzed in a 1997 shooting has been ruled a homicide.

Citing a Baltimore police release from Tuesday, news outlets report that the medical examiner’s office ruled 41-year-old Myeshia Nelson’s cause of death a homicide in mid-October.

Nelson was shot in the back in a vehicle in May 1997. Court records show that same year, the now-39-year-old Kavon Graves pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder and a handgun violation.

He was sentenced to 25 years in prison with 12 years suspended.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook