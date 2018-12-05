Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A search and seizure warrant carried out Thursday by Baltimore Police resulted in the arrest of a man found in possession of a gun and various drugs.
Officers conducting a search in 600 block of South Payson St. arrested 21-year-old Raynard Minter after finding packaging material, a handgun, gel capsules of suspected heroin, and vials of suspected cocaine.
Minter was taken to Central Booking Intake Facility where he is waiting to see a court commissioner.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook