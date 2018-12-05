BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A search and seizure warrant carried out Thursday by Baltimore Police resulted in the arrest of a man found in possession of a gun and various drugs.

Officers conducting a search in 600 block of South Payson St. arrested 21-year-old Raynard Minter after finding packaging material, a handgun, gel capsules of suspected heroin, and vials of suspected cocaine.

Raynard Minter Raymond Minter Photo Courtesy of the Baltimore Police Department

Seized Gun and Drugs Seized Gun and Drugs Photo Courtesy of the Baltimore Police Department

Minter was taken to Central Booking Intake Facility where he is waiting to see a court commissioner.

