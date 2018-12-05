ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — Deputy State Fire Marshals are conducting an origin and cause investigation on an early morning fire that occurred Wednesday in a residential outbuilding located at 929 Blake Road in Elkton, Md.

The property is owned by Michael and Dave Stamper.

The 911 call was received at approximately 3:16 a.m. from a neighbor who discovered the fire. Firefighters from Cecil County, Pennsylvania and Delaware assisted Singerly Fire Company with the two-alarm fire.

It took 30 fire personnel around 45 minutes to control the fire. Once the fire was extinguished, an adult victim was found inside the structure dead.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no evidence of any working smoke alarms at the time of the fire. The origin and cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The total damages are estimated at around $65,000.

The victim was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the identification of the victim and for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

The Maryland State Police Criminal Investigation’s Division is conducting the death investigation.

