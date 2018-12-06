ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (WJZ) — A sales and marketing representative working out of a model home in Anne Arundel County was murdered inside the model home Wednesday evening.

Police got a 911 call just after 5 p.m. for an incident in the 7500 block of Newmanstown Dr. in Hanover.

Responding officers arrived at a model home/home sales center, and found a 33-year-old man with “apparent trauma” inside.

The man, identified as Steven Bernard Wilson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they found evidence during a search of the area that indicates Wilson’s death was a homicide. His body has been sent for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at (410) 222-4731. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can also call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

