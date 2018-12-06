BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you haven’t already visited the MVA to secure a Real ID, the clock is running to meet a federal law.

“Please plan ahead,” said MVA administrator, Chrissy Nizer. “The deadline is October 2020 but we don’t want our customers to wait ’till then.”

By 2020, older Maryland licenses will no longer exist. The new ones will look different but even if you have one now it won’t be a Real ID until conditions are met.

“What that is, is four documents that you need to bring to your local MDOT MVA branch office,” said Nizer. “Those are proof of age and identity.”

Meaning that, along with either a birth certificate or passport, you must also bring a social security card, a driver’s license, and proof of Maryland Residency, like a utility bill or a bank statement.

“Wow, that’s something new I never heard of,” said Maryland resident Dierra Johnson.

Rather than use an MVA office, BWI was chosen to “get the word out” because this is where not having a Real ID turns into a real pain.

After the 9/11 attacks, Congress passed the Real ID law to increase security. Without one, you’ll have to bring some of those other documents, and even those might not be enough to get through to your future flight.

“If the traveler cannot provide an acceptable form of ID, they will not be permitted through security here at this airport or any other airport across the country,” said BWI Marshall administrator, Ricky Smith.

“And so we encourage you to go ahead and make an appointment,” said Nizer. “We’ll guarantee we’ll see you within 15 minutes and really make it a pleasurable experience for you.”

Visit the MVA’s Real ID webpage for more information.

