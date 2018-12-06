BARCLAY, Md. (WJZ) — A former principal at a Maryland private school has been arrested on charges that he raped two students back in the late 1960s.

Russell Isaac, 90, has been charged with multiple counts of rape and associated sex offenses.

According to Maryland State Police, the investigation into Isaac began in May 2016, after a woman came forward and said that Isaac sexually assaulted her when she was a 14-year-old student at the W.C. Moffett School.

Isaac was principal of the school at the time of the alleged rape.

Investigators were able to identify a second victim, who said she was also sexually assaulted by Isaac when she was 15 years old. She said the sexual assaults happened at the school between 1966 and 1968.

Investigators believe there may be more victims, and are asking anyone with information on this case to call the Centreville Barrack at (410) 758-1101.

