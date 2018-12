CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Two people are injured, one critically, after a MTA bus collided with a vehicle in Catonsville Friday.

Baltimore County Police said Rolling Road is closed between Valley and Wilkens roads for the investigation.

Rolling Rd closed btw Valley Rd & Wilkens Rd for #BCoPD crash investigation. MTA bus collided w/veh. 26 yr old driver of veh transported w/critical injuries, 1 bus occupant transported w/minor injury. ^JzP — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) December 7, 2018

The 26-year-old driver of the vehicle was transported with critical injuries.

One person on the bus was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

