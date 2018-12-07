CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Fire crews are now evacuating students at Catonsville Middle School after initially saying there wasn’t any danger after reports of an unusual odor.

According to fire officials, the report came in around 10:17 a.m. from Catonsville Middle School on Edmonston Avenue for a report of an unusual odor.

Crews searched the entire building and used meters to detect levels, but found nothing.

Students remained inside the school.

However, while EMS crews were on scene evaluating students, fire officials changed their mind and decided to evacuate the students.

Update re #Catonsville Middle, #BCoFD is evacuating students & staff to Westchester Elem as a precautionary measure. Some students are displaying non-life threatening symptoms. Fire crews continue to ventilate the building & try to identify the problem. ^EA — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) December 7, 2018

Students and staff will go to Westchester Elementary as a precautionary measure.

Some students are displaying non-life threatening symptoms. Fire crews continue to ventilate the building & try to identify the problem.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook