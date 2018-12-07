BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Revenues for the state’s six casinos are up over seven percent in November compared to the previous year, totaling just more than $140 million.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming announced Thursday that gaming revenue for the casinos totaled $140,072,189. $57.4 million of which will go back to the state, including $43,060,810 for the Education Trust Fund.

Casino gaming revenues also support local communities where each casino is located as well as Maryland’s horse racing industry.

Of the six casinos, MGM National Harbor, Live! Casino & Hotel, Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, Hollywood Casino Perryville, Ocean Downs Casino, and Rocky Gap Casino Resort, three saw year-over-year increases compared to their Nov. 2017 gaming revenue totals.

MGM National Harbor brought in $57,269,085, a 13.2 percent increase from 2017.

Live! Casino & Hotel brought in $48,665,884 for a 12 percent increase.

Ocean Downs Casino brought in $5,228,346 for a 34.3 percent increase.

All six casinos offer slot machines and table games.

