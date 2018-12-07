  • WJZ 13On Air

SEAT PLEASANT, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say an unarmed man suspected of shoplifting at a Seat Pleasant discount store repeatedly punched and assaulted a security worker before being fatally shot.

WTOP-FM reports Prince George’s County police say 49-year-old Joseph Dance was killed Wednesday by a store worker who is a licensed special police officer.

Authorities haven’t released the identity of the worker, who they say has a permit to carry a gun. The worker hasn’t been charged.

Police say the shooting was recorded on surveillance video. They say Dance had shoplifted from the store and was found that night with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He later died at a hospital.

