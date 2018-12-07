BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The holidays are one of the hardest times of the year to be a hospital patient, and it’s even worse for kids.

A sports marketing agency, a hospital, and Ravens players came together to try and lessen the pain.

Joe Flacco, Dennis Pitta, and Justin Tucker are three stars who came out to help the kids at the Mt. Washington pediatric hospital cope during the holidays.

400 people knew exactly who’d they’d bump into Thursday night at Live! Casino for a holiday party fundraiser, where $200 apiece brought in tens of thousands of dollars.

There was also row upon row of top-notch sports memorabilia up for auction that brought in even more money.

Guests were asked to bring a gift, something to bring a smile to the face of a child at Mt. Washington Pediatric.

“It’s not a great place to wake up on Christmas day without your family and not knowing if Santa has come to visit you,” said Sheldon Stein, CEO of Mt Washington Hospital. “So it’s wonderful today that people come out, bring a toy, and help make it special for the children at the hospital.”

The event was so successful that they plan on putting the extras to good use.

“It’s a wonderful haul,” said Stein. “Santa will be jealous. We’ll use those toys throughout the year to brighten the day of children who are staying at the hospital.”

For the Ravens players, the event was easy to say yes to.

“It’s a no-brainer for us,” said Tucker. “This is a great group and what they’ve been able to do around this area for some time, it’s been really important stuff and at the end of the day, anything you can do for the kids, it’s always good.”

