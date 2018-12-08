BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — A Bel Air woman can’t believe a little girl is suspected of stealing a package off her front porch.

The theft happened on Inez Court, just off Wheel Road in broad daylight….

“Definitely shocked that it was such a small child,” said Vallan Hardison, of Bel Air. “Coming up to my front door and running away with my package. Not something I was expecting to see.”

The incident was captured on video by a home security camera.

The little girl looks behind her before she runs onto the porch and appears to be taking directions from someone else.

CAUGHT ON CAM: Child Steals Package From Maryland Home’s Porch

“It looks like it was probably a six to eight year old child that is hesitant to do it and its painfully obvious that someone is directing them,” said Major William Davis, of Harford County Sheriff’s Office. “Either a parent or older person who’s directing the child to commit the theft….Which is pretty disturbing that we have people out there teaching kids at that young age that that’s the right thing to do.”

Hardison had ordered a pair of boots online.

“People steal, but to see someone that small doing something like that it’s just unbelievable,” she said.

Harford County Sheriff’s deputies have watched the stunning video and their investigation is continuing,

“This time of year it’s a pretty regular thing,” said Davis. “It happens in all neighborhoods throughout the state. Sometimes people even follow the delivery trucks around. Waiting for a delivery and then after the truck leaves they go up and steal the packages.”

If you saw something suspicious around that time frame please call Deputy Matthew Turner at 410-612-1717.

