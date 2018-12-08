$100K Reward Offered To Help Solve 1996 Murder Of Towson Student

BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — The reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect responsible for the 1996 murder of Jody LeCornu went up Saturday to $100,000.

LeCornu was found fatally shot inside her car March 2, 1996 after a night drinking at the Mt. Washington Tavern.

She had left to buy beer before parking in a lot on York Rd. in Towson where she was then approached by a male suspect who shot her in the back.

After driving across the street, LeCornu had died from her injuries. The suspect followed her and took something from LeCornu’s car before driving off.

Since then, a billboard has been put up at 5722 York Rd. near St. Dunstans Rd. in Baltimore County, asking for assistance from the community and offering an initial reward of $32,000.

A new billboard advertising the newly increased reward is on display at 5716 York Rd in the Govans Section of Baltimore

.Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup. Callers can remain anonymous.

