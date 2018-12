BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire in Baltimore Sunday evening.

According to the fire department, a fire was showing from a two-story home in the 300 block of South Fulton Avenue.

Officials believe the home was vacant, but the fire did extended to three occupied homes.

One person was escorted out and is being evaluated on scene.

