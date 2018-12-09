TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The family of a Towson University student killed in a shooting in the late 90s has more than tripled the reward to find her killer, two decades after she was murdered.

On a snowy day in 1996, police were called to an intersection on York Road at 4 a.m. to investigate the death of Jody LeCornu.

$100K Reward Offered To Help Solve 1996 Murder Of Towson Student

Twenty years later, her family is still desperate for closure.

Less than a mile from a decades-old crime scene. a high-hung billboard boasts an equally high reward for the truth — $100,000 to whomever can solve the 1996 murder of Towson University student Jody LeCornu.

“We’re just really excited about this. I mean we’re really just trying to keep her story out there,” said Jenny Carrier, LeCornu’s sister.

The new reward — more than triple the standing offer before — put forth by anonymous donors and Jody’s identical twin sister.

Carrieri has been relentless in the search for the killer for more than two decades.

“We were two minutes apart, identical. I mean, it took a lot of years for me just to even truly function after she died,” she said.

The nightmare for Jody began after a night out at the Washington Tavern in the early morning hours of March 2, 1996 — just steps from the city/county line.

Police said Jody was shot in the back while in her car in a parking lot. The suspect crossed the street into York Road Plaza and reached into her car.

Witnesses described the shooter as a black male with a stocky build, wearing a camouflage jacket. But nearly 23 years later, no one know what he took from inside Jody’s car.

He took off South on York Road in a white BMW.

Carrieri hopes this new billboard will catch the right persons attention.

“Even if it’s just something little, somebody calling in. I mean, I think anything could help at this point,” she added.

Years after leads ran dry — maybe money will talk.

The billboard above York Road will stay for a few more weeks, but the reward will stand.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore county Police.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook