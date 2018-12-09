UPPERCO, Md. (WJZ) — A shortage of Christmas trees across the country could drive up prices or force farms to close early this year in Maryland.

But for one Maryland farm, the shortage actually helped boost business.

At Davidson Christmas Tree Farm in Upperco, families spent the weekend picking out Christmas trees as a part of their annual tradition.

“[I] take the boys to an actual tree farm and get to cut down a tree and they get to pick it out too so we’re excited,” said customer Curtis Hine.

But, it’s a tradition that may cost more this year.

The recession in 2008 prevented some tree farms from replanting.

Ten years later, the effects of under-planting are being felt around the country.

Some Maryland farms have closed early or raised their prices, but not Davidson Christmas Tree Farm in Carroll County.

They’re open and business is booming!

“A lot of other tree farms have closed down the last two years, and it has definitely helped us a lot, we’ve been planting a lot and selling a lot more,” said Nick Davidson, with the tree farm.

Even during the recession., Davidson’s family still re-planted hopeful the market would bounce back. — and it paid off.

“One paycheck a year pretty much in the winter time,” he said.

A holiday outing that many families say will continue even with the challenges.

“[There] might be a shortage, but I think you can always find a tree,’ Hine said. “Maybe it’s not perfect or it’s a couple more dollars, but you got to do it.”

Davidson Christmas Tree Farm sells about 5,000 trees every season.

