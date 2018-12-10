  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:DC crime, Makiyah Wilson

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police in the nation’s capital have arrested a seventh suspect in the death of a 10-year-old girl who was killed when gunshots were fired into a crowd.

WTOP-FM reported Friday that 19-year-old Darrise Jeffers has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder while armed in the July shooting of Makiyah Wilson.

Makiyah was on her way to get ice cream when four masked men leaped out of a car and fired gunshots into a crowded apartment courtyard. Metro police say Jeffers is a member of a gang that planned an attack on the neighborhood.

Sixteen-year-old Marquell Cobbs, 20-year-old Qujuan Thomas, 21-year-old Quentin “Q” Michals, 23-year-old Gregory Taylor and 24-year-old Mark Tee Price are also charged with murder. Cobbs is charged as an adult.

It’s unclear if they have lawyers.

