BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The window is rapidly closing to sign up for the Affordable Care Act.

Whether it’s something as simple as a shot, or as complex as surgery, health insurance can mean all the difference in care.

For a lot of people, that means enrolling under the Affordable Care Act.

“There are only five days left before the December 15 deadline to buy health insurance,” Rep. Elijah Cummings said on Monday.

“It was very easy actually,” said health insurance enrollee, Paula Byrd

In Maryland, enrollment can start with a phone call or a web visit, connecting customers to the closest sign-up locations.

“I enrolled because my health insurance through my job was actually extremely high, It cost me a lot of money,” said Byrd. “So I went to the office closest to my home, which is in Reisterstown and a young lady was extremely helpful. She was able to get everything done on the spot. It saved me like, $200 a month,” said Byrd.

“The Trump administration has focused their efforts on sabotaging the ACA,” said Cummings. “Making it much harder for Americans to, first of all, learn about it but then sign up for coverage.”

Federal money to get the word out about the Affordable Care Act is done this year. That’s not an issue for Maryland though.

“Actually Maryland is one of about a dozen states with their own health exchanges,” said Andrew Ratner of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange. “We doubled advertising this year, so the cutbacks in some other parts of the country were not felt here.”

The deadline for applicants to enroll is Saturday, Dec. 15.

