REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a fatal crash that left one teen dead and two other children injured.

A Baltimore County Police officer on patrol in the area of Highfalcon Rd. and Meriam Ct Monday, just before 4 p.m., saw a 2014 black Honda Accord that had been reported stolen in Baltimore County Dec. 7.

The officer stopped the Honda and had just gotten out of his car to approach the suspects when the driver fled the area, prompting the officer to give chase.

The pursuit was ended less than half a mile down Highfalcon Rd. as the driver of the stolen car continued to flee the area.

The driver hit an unoccupied 2004 Ford truck before running into a tree in the 300 block of Highfalcon Rd.

One of the passengers in the stolen Honda, 18-year-old Taiwan X Linton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and two other young passengers inside the car were injured and taken to local hospitals for treatment.

EMS, Rescue crews from #BCoFD working a serious MVC crash, Highfalcon Rd at Candytuft Rd, 21136. 2 patients are critical; two are Priority 2. DT 4:02 p.m.^EA — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) December 10, 2018

The area is expected to be shut down to traffic as crews continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. WJZ will continue to update as more information is available.

