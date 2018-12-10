HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — The 18-year-old man accused in the murder of a real estate sales representative inside a model home last week was held without bond Monday, following a court appearance.

Dillon Nicholas Augustyniak appeared via video link.

Augustyniak’s public defender fought his bail review hearing being held in open court.

Steven Wilson, 30, was killed inside a model home on Dec. 5. Police believe he was fatally shot during a robbery. The suspect took his laptop and cell phone.

Wilson’s family was in the courtroom and issued the following statement:

“We are grateful that Steve Wilson’s suspected killer will be detained until trial. We again thank the investigators who brought their inquiry to a close so quickly. We are also very grateful to the State’s Attorney’s office for their diligent work thus far. We are confident that the State’s Attorney will present a strong case and ultimately secure a conviction.”

