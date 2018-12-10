LAS VEGAS (AP/WJZ) — Longtime closer Lee Smith and smooth-swinging Harold Baines have been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Baines is a Maryland native, he was born in Easton and went to St. Michael’s High School.

He played for the Orioles from 1993-1995, 1997-1999 and in 2000 and was inducted into the Orioles Hall of Fame in 2009.

The results by the 16-member Today’s Game Era Committee were announced Sunday at the winter meetings.

Smith and Baines both debuted in Chicago during the 1980 season — Smith began with the Cubs and went on to post a then-record 478 saves while Baines started out with the White Sox and had 2,866 career hits.

Lee Smith played for the Orioles in 1994.

Former outfielder and manager Lou Piniella fell one vote short.

George Steinbrenner, Orel Hershiser, Albert Belle, Joe Carter, Will Clark, Davey Johnson and Charlie Manuel also were on the ballot.

