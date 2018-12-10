BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A chilly but dry start to the week but with temperatures still running about 7 degrees below normal, the next two days will also be chilly but dry as well.

On Thursday, some clouds may produce a brief shower or snow flurry but warmer air is also on the way for the end of the week.

By Friday, rain will develop, but we may get to 50 degrees as well.

The rain chance will continue on Saturday and will continue to be mild.

On Sunday, drier air will move in slowly, and we will cool back to the upper 40’s

Have a nice week!

