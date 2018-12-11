Filed Under:Football, Gov. Larry Hogan, Hogan, MGM Casino, National Harbor, Redskins, RFK Stadium

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Hogan is making moves to keep the home of the Redskins in Maryland.

The state quietly made an agreement with the National Park Service back in 2017 to re-purpose the Oxon Cove Park and Oxon Hill Farm as a future stadium site.

The state made no announcement at the time, and local leaders were unaware of the deal.

The 300-acre site sits across 95, from National Harbor and MGM Casino.

This comes amid speculation that the Redskins are returning home to D.C. at a proposed new sports venue where the old RFK Stadium now stands.

