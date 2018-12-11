TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Towson University students gathered on campus Tuesday night to remember a classmate.

The 20-year-old accounting student was the victim of a hit-and-run driver. The campus community said the vigil is to remember Mzi Ncube, but also to keep his case in the public eye, as officers continue to search for the driver who hit him Saturday night.

Hundreds show up to honor ⁦@TowsonU⁩ student who was killed after a weekend hit and run accident. ⁦@wjz⁩ pic.twitter.com/nPlgz07Kz1 — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) December 11, 2018

Classmates and friends say the vibrant energy Ncube had is missing on campus this week after his death.

“He was the man in the room. Everyone noticed him. His spirit was always, always positive,” said Delanie Ridgely, a Towson University student.

Baltimore County police said the junior accounting major was crossing North Charles Street south of Ruxton Ridge Road whena truck hit him and sped away, leaving Ncube in the road, where he was hit again by a car.

That driver did stop, and called 911. But it was too late.

‘He Was By Himself’ | Towson U Student’s Family Pleads For Hit-And-Run Driver To Come Forward

“Just the sole fact that he could get hit once, you do nothing. He gets hit twice. All I kept thinking in my mind was what was going on in his last few seconds of life,” said Zolani Ncube, his sister.

72-hours later, his four older sisters, parents and police are pleading for anyone with information to call officers, as they continue to hunt for the truck involved.

“We need help from the public, missing its driver side mirror piece,” said Officer Jennifer Peach, with Baltimore County Police.

The ongoing investigation has left grieving friends and family searching for answers about Ncube’s last moments, as classmates and even near strangers, rally on campus to remember the charismatic college student.

“It just gives us a sense of community and allows everyone to know if anything happens to him, we have all their backs and everything,” said John Gonzalez, another student.

If anyone has any information about the driver or truck involved, Baltimore County Police would like to hear from them immediately.

