COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland has confirmed five new cases of the adenovirus on its campus.

That brings the total number of cases to 35. The virus is responsible for killing Howard County freshman Oliva Paregol last month.

Medical experts said the symptoms of the virus are similar to those of a cold, including a sore throat, fever or pink eye.

The University said it isn’t aware of any students who are currently hospitalized.

