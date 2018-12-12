  • WJZ 13On Air

Annapolis, Baltimore, David Brinkley, Gov. Larry Hogan, Maryland, State Budget

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Officials on a Maryland fiscal panel are calling for caution in state budgeting as state lawmakers head into next session with more than $1 billion in unspent revenues.

Comptroller Peter Franchot, a member of the Board of Revenue Estimates, said at Wednesday’s board meeting there’s no guarantee the nation’s long-running economic expansion will continue much longer.

He noted a motto from the “Game of Thrones” television series and said: “winter is coming.”

He’s recommending lawmakers bank the money in the state’s Rainy Day Fund to prepare for a potential downturn.

David Brinkley, Gov. Larry Hogan’s budget secretary and a board member, noted that the cost of a state commission’s recommendations to increase education spending remains unknown.

He says it’s also unclear which of those recommendations will be enacted by lawmakers.

