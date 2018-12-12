BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Combating the growing fentanyl crisis, the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office announced a new initiative Wednesday to get the deadly drug off the streets.

Under this new initiative every fentanyl-related distribution arrest will be targeted by the feds — the DEA, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the State’s Attorney’s Office will decide collectively whether these cases will be prosecuted in federal court — and that carries tougher punishments, tougher minimum mandatory sentences.

The reason; because this is an epidemic.

The number of fentanyl-related deaths in Maryland has skyrocketed in the past decade, up more 8,000 percent.

More than 2,000 people have died in Maryland this year due to fentanyl overdoses.

You are more likely to die of a fentanyl-related overdose in Baltimore City than a gunshot wound.

“Many people, including some of us up here, place a lot of attention on the number of homicides in Baltimore city. And that number for several years has been hovering around 300. Now that number is of course unacceptable and everyone up here is doing everything they can to bring that number down. But what I want to make sure people understand is that the number of fentanyl overdoses in Baltimore city is projected to be more than twice that number, ” said U.S. Attorney Robert Hur at a press conference Wednesday. ” So that illustrates how acute the crisis is and why we’re all coming together to address the fentanyl crisis here in Maryland.”

An example of the tougher penalties: If you distribute fentanyl and someone dies of an overdose and they can link it to you and you’re convicted in federal court that carries a mandatory minimum of 20 years in federal prison, with likely no parole.

