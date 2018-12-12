BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson will start as quarterback for the Ravens this Sunday when they face the Buccaneers, despite Joe Flacco being cleared to play.
Coach John Harbaugh made the announcement Wednesday, saying Flacco will suit up Sunday, but that Jackson will start.
“Every decision is based on what makes us the strongest team,” Harbaugh said.
Flacco said he was “disappointed” that he’s now the backup quarterback, but he’ll do what he can to help the team win.
He said his time off the filed recovering from the hip injury was “very tough for me.”
WJZ Sports Director Mark Viviano asked Flacco if he’s gotten support from his teammates.
Flacco told WJZ they’ve moved on. He learned that three years ago when his knee was injured.
The game goes on without you, he said.
Flacco is now the highest paid backup quarterback in the NFL.
