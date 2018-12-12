BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson will start as quarterback for the Ravens this Sunday when they face the Buccaneers, despite Joe Flacco being cleared to play.

Coach John Harbaugh made the announcement Wednesday, saying Flacco will suit up Sunday, but that Jackson will start.

“Every decision is based on what makes us the strongest team,” Harbaugh said.

John Harbaugh announces Joe Flacco is cleared to play & will suit up Sun v TB w Lamar Jackson as STARTING QB. “Every decision is based on what makes us the strongest team.” @WJZ pic.twitter.com/fzTiD1aWS3 — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) December 12, 2018

Flacco said he was “disappointed” that he’s now the backup quarterback, but he’ll do what he can to help the team win.

Joe Flacco says he’s “disappointed” that he’s now the backup QB to Lamar Jackson but will do what he can to help team win. Says the time out w hip injury was “very tough for me.” @WJZ pic.twitter.com/7tM2rOC3UB — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) December 12, 2018

He said his time off the filed recovering from the hip injury was “very tough for me.”

WJZ Sports Director Mark Viviano asked Flacco if he’s gotten support from his teammates.

Flacco told WJZ they’ve moved on. He learned that three years ago when his knee was injured.

The game goes on without you, he said.

I asked Flacco if he’s gotten support from his team mates: he says they’ve moved on. Says he learned it 3 yrs ago when he hurt his knee: the game goes on without you. The Lamar Jackson Era “officially” begins as Flacco is now highest paid backup in NFL. 🏈 #WJZ — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) December 12, 2018

Flacco is now the highest paid backup quarterback in the NFL.

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for the latest.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook